Chargers take Jim Harbaugh’s sometimes comical words very seriously

Eyebrows raise. Eyes dart back and forth. Heads cock to the side.

When Jim Harbaugh starts talking, Chargers players never quite know how to react.

“It’s like a really fun wild roller coaster,” quarterback Taylor Heinicke said, “that comes with a cool ending.”

Unexpected, unorthodox and unquestionably unique, Harbaugh’s growing phrasebook has set a quirky yet firm foundation for the new Chargers era.

Advertisement

Eight months since Harbaugh’s arrival, players haven’t learned to predict where his latest speech will turn. He quotes Nelson Mandela. He reads lyrics to an entire Black Eyed Peas song. He revives centuries-old idioms.

Other coaches could lose their players through meandering mottos. Harbaugh’s magic is his ability to keep every player buckled in for the ride.

“When you’re around someone who is of that energy, that stature, it’s hard to get lost,” linebacker Daiyan Henley said. “And the best thing about him is that everything is proven. This is what he does.”

A glimpse into Harbaugh’s Chargers dictionary: