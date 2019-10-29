13 Images
Photos: Clippers defeat Charlotte Hornets 111-96
Photos from the Clippers’ 111-96 victory over the Charlotte Hornets at Staples Center on Oct. 28, 2019.
Clippers guard Lou Williams, left, drives past Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier during the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers center Ivica Zubac, right, blocks a shot by Charlotte Hornets guard Dwayne Bacon during the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers center Ivica Zubac, right, and forward Kawhi Leonard team up to block a shot by Charlotte Hornets guard Dwayne Bacon during the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers guard Lou Williams, left, smiles as he leaves the court after scoring 29 points against the Hornets. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, top, blocks the dunk attempt by Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell sits and dribbles as courtside fans arrive before a game against the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 28, 2019. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
The Clippers and the Charlotte Hornets listen to the national anthem before playing at Staples Center on Oct. 28, 2019. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, tries to wrestle the ball away from Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington during the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, top, blocks a dunk attempt by Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers center Ivica Zubac blocks a shot by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges during the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, passes behind Hornets defenders Cody Zeller and Miles Bridges during the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers guard Landry Shamet, left, drives past Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte’ Graham during the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard scoops a shot past Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington during the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
