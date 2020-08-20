Clippers vs. Mavericks NBA playoffs Game 2

Photos from the Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks playoff Game 2 from Orlando, Fla.
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard (2) drives between Dallas Mavericks’ Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Maxi Kleber (42) during the second half on Wednesday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
Dallas Mavericks’ Dorian Finney-Smith (10) and Clippers’ Paul George (13) battle for the ball during the second half on Wednesday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic (77) tries to protect the ball from a trio of Clippers players during the first half on Wednesday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
Dallas Mavericks’ Kristaps Porzingis (6) protects the ball from Clippers’ Reggie Jackson, center, and Lou Williams (23) during the first half on Wednesday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) dunks over Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the first half on Wednesday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement / Associated Press)
Clippers head coach Doc Rivers talks with guard Reggie Jackson during the second half on Wednesday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement / Associated Press)
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard drives past Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic during the first half on Wednesday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)