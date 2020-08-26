Photos: Clippers vs. Mavericks Game 5

The Clippers take on the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the first round of the 2020 NBA playoffs in Orlando, Fla.
Clippers guard Landry Shamet (20) reacts with forward Kawhi Leonard after a foul during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of an NBA first-round playoff series on Tuesday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement / Associated Press)
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots against Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the first half on Tuesday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement / Associated Press)
Dallas Mavericks’ Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) covers Clippers’ Paul George (13) during the first half on Tuesday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
Dallas Mavericks’ Boban Marjanovic, right, blocks Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell during the first half on Tuesday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
Clippers head coach Doc Rivers talks with guard Lou Williams (23) in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA first-round playoff series on Tuesday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement / Associated Press)
Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle, right, is restrained by his coaching staff as he is ejected during the second half against the Clippers, on Aug. 25 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, center, is trapped by Clippers’ Ivica Zubac, left, and Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first half on Tuesday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)