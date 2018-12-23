Clippers hand conference-leading Nuggets their worst defeat of the season

Danilo Gallinari and Tobias Harris each scored 21 points, Montrezl Harrell had a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Clippers defeated Denver 132-111 on Saturday to hand the Nuggets their worst loss of the season.
The Nuggets (21-10) had not lost by more than 10 points and had won four in a row to take over the top spot in the Western Conference.
Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 19 points in 20 minutes before being ejected. Jamal Murray added 18 points and Monte Morris 15.
The Clippers outscored the Nuggets in the paint 80-50.
After losing four consecutive games, the Clippers have won two in a row.
Jokic was ejected with 6:38 left in the third quarter after screaming at an official following a foul call. He also yelled at an official during the first half.
The Clippers were up 81-70 when Jokic was ejected.
Harris scored 19 points in the first half, leading the Clippers to a 68-59 lead at the break. The Clippers went on a 15-4 run in the middle of the first quarter to take command.