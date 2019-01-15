Anthony Davis scores 46 points, leads Pelicans past Clippers

There is a reason why Davis, the New Orleans Pelicans’ star center, could reshape the league’s power structure with his eventual decision whether to leave the Pelicans or stay. The 7-footer is so destructive that he forces opponents to use unconventional methods to contain him. Beverley’s playful attempt at outright theft didn’t work for long, and neither did much else the Clippers threw at Davis during a 121-117 Pelicans victory that extended the Clippers’ losing streak to three games.