Clippers defeat Pistons 111-101 after wiping out 25-point deficit

Former Clipper Blake Griffin, who finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds, had 17 points by halftime and appeared primed for an encore of his 44-point performance during the teams’ first meeting this season. When the Clippers elected not to double-team Griffin, he backed down defenders in the post. When the Clippers sent help, his passes found open shooters. The Pistons, dead last in three-point accuracy, made 55% of their attempts from behind the arc in the first half.