Clippers' best-case playoff scenario is seventh after Thunder's last-second win

The third-year guard with 112 career starts is ineligible for postseason play because he was waived after March 1 but the Clippers have his early Bird rights, which allow them to exceed the salary cap to sign the free agent-to-be. The team has until June 29 to submit a qualifying offer on an inexpensive deal for an experienced wing — a deal that could be all the more valuable if the team signs two free agents to maximum contracts, as could be possible.