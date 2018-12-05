Danilo Gallinari reaches a milestone with Clippers while playing better than ever

Update: Since beginning the season 12-5 and leading the Western Conference in winning percentage, the Grizzlies have lost four of their last five games. In that five-game span, which includes an overtime loss to the Clippers, Memphis has grabbed the league’s fourth-lowest percentage of rebounds and ranks 20th in offensive rating. It hasn’t been all bad: Opponents are scoring the fifth-fewest points in the paint during the same five-game stretch. That stinginess will be tested by a Clippers team that produces the fifth-most points off of drives.