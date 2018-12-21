Clippers should consider retiring DeAndre Jordan's jersey, Doc Rivers says

“But his athletic ability, the work that he put in, the rebounding focus … I think giving him the title of defensive captain really helped him mentally, and where I think he stood out the most for me other than just a few players I’ve coached in my career, he knew every play from the other team, too. Like every single action. There are very few players who do that, very few players that want to watch as much film to prepare for games like that and D.J. did that.”