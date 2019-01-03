Scrappy Clippers look to bounce back from defensive rut

“It just feels like right now we are in this defensive rut where we have to search for the right unit, and the right group of guys to give us defensive fight, and it’s hard to win that way. ... [Philadelphia] played harder for longer and I thought they were more physical for a longer period in the game and I think they deserved to win,” coach Doc Rivers said. “It would have been nice to steal a game but we would have stolen it, not necessarily earned it.”