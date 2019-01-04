One-two punch of Danilo Gallinari and Tobias Harris have become one of the league's deadliest forward combos

Update: Phoenix (9-30) has lost its last four games and during that span is tied with Portland for the worst rebounding average in the NBA, grabbing 36.5 a game. The Suns have lost by an average of 12 points during their losing streak. The Clippers (21-16) are 2-0 against Phoenix this season. The Clippers recalled rookie guard Jerome Robinson from the G League on Thursday morning before sending him back to the Agua Caliente Clippers hours later, after he took part in a Clippers practice. The team also thinks forward Luc Mbah a Moute is one to two weeks from returning to action after sitting out the last 33 games because of a sore left knee.