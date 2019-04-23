Clippers' woes vs. Warriors are nothing compared to ugliness of five years ago

“I had heard there was a Sterling tape that was bad before the playoffs even started but I didn’t know what was on it,” Burton said. “I just knew it was bad. TMZ started reaching out to me asking for a comment but I didn’t know what he said on it so I couldn’t comment. [TMZ founder] Harvey Levin called me at one point and said, ‘This is really bad.’ He said it was racial but he wouldn’t get into specifics. Every time they called me and asked me about it, I would go to Andy [Roeser, former team president] and ask him about it. He would tell me they were dealing with it.”