Tobias Harris and his family always had a plan for success

Upon Welch’s arrival, he encountered something else he hadn’t seen before. One of six siblings in a family where basketball is taken very seriously, Harris was not only working out three or more times a day but doing so alongside his brothers and sister. Harris’ mother and father, Lisa and Torrel, joined during cardio sessions. It wasn’t uncommon for Harris to check the activity tracker he wore on his wrist and find he’d burned 5,000 calories.