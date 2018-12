Update: In their last five games, Kings guard Buddy Hield is averaging 28.4 points and Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari 25.6. The Kings (18-15) have won two consecutive games. Sacramento plays at one of the NBA's most frenetic paces, attempting a league-high 22% of its field goals with between 18 and 22 seconds remaining on the shot clock -- though its shooting percentage on those shots ranks in the NBA's bottom third.