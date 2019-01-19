Short-handed Clippers no match for Warriors in DeMarcus Cousins' return

Unleashing Cousins on this stacked Warriors roster past the season’s halfway point presents a fascinating and unprecedented basketball experiment. Will his demeanor — notoriously irritable and unstable — resurface to create chemistry snags or will he bury it for the next few months? Are there enough shots to keep him satisfied? How long will it take for Cousins to assimilate to the Warriors’ machine? The consensus is the Warriors will figure it out in time to compete for another championship, but questions about the process linger.