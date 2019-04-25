Clippers fight off Warriors to force a Game 6

Gallinari, who had spent the series’ first four games broadsided by criticism after making seven of his 25 three-pointers, missed his first three threes Wednesday, but mixed in free throws, drives and, eventually, cathartic back-to-back shots from behind the arc to score 10 first-quarter points and get in rhythm. Beverley, a thorn defensively to Golden State to start the playoffs, did his best to extend them on offense with nine rebounds, three assists, zero turnovers and 14 points – his highest-scoring half ever in the playoffs.