Kawhi Leonard: From Inland Empire to NBA champion to Clippers

2018-19: Leonard becomes arguably the best two-way player in the league, perhaps sharing that distinction with Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is selected the league MVP and finalist for defensive player of the year. Leonard leads the Raptors to their first title over two-time defending champion Golden State, which was hobbled by injuries to Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. Leonard is the Finals MVP after averaging a career-high 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds as well as 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals during the regular season. He played in only 60 games but still earned All-NBA and All-Defensive second-team honors.