Clippers guarantee the final season of Lou Williams’ contract

“Being happy and comfortable with where I was in L.A. and where I was in my career, we took a deal that was kind of like, a lot of people were scratching their head,” Williams said during a recent appearance on a podcast with former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, discussing his thinking before signing the extension. “But … made me happy. At the end of the day that’s what it was about. My kids love it out here, I’m in a position where I can go out and hoop, go out and do my thing. Do I deserve more money? Of course I deserve more money. But I was happy at the time, so that was the conversation we had and that was the decision I made.”