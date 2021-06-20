Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns: Game 1 live updates, news, odds and score

Fresh off their playoff series victory over the Utah Jazz, the Clippers look to continue their prolific postseason run with a win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday.
How did the Clippers pull this off? ‘T. Lue,’ says Paul George
The question was simple with anticipation that the answer would be complex.
Paul George, the Clippers’ last star standing, slid his left hand around his face as he took a deep breath. His team had just undone its second consecutive 2-0 series deficit, going a remarkable 8-1 in the first and second rounds of the NBA playoffs after the winless starts.
He’d just managed to reach the conference finals for the first time in the history of the Clippers’ half-century existence, silencing critics and slaying invisible curses all at once.
“How?” the reporter wondered.
Not this time, not this team.
The Clippers have never been here — no matter that “here” isn’t the goal. It’s on the way, a level they’ve never reached, an accomplishment they’ve never achieved.
The Clippers are eight wins away from their first NBA title. They’re four wins away from their first NBA Finals appearance, from their first conference championship.
And they did it by completely turning the tables on their tragic history, this time by being the team that delivered the epic comeback from epicly unlikely sources, leaving the Utah Jazz stunned and heartbroken.
For the second straight round of the playoffs, the Clippers have fought from their backs, shedding the frontrunner image cultivated by their recent round of failures, to be the tougher team, the one with more fight and with more grit.
Their former owner treated them as if they were one of his neglected rental properties. They were the franchise of Danny Manning and Danny Ferry, of the Kandi Man and unfathomable cave-ins. They were cursed. They were losers.
On Friday night, in the 51st season of their existence, the ugly frogs of the NBA finally were kissed by the goddesses of victory.
The Los Angeles Clippers are in the Western Conference finals.
With a 131-119 win over the Utah Jazz, the Clippers did more than advance to a stage of the postseason they had never reached.