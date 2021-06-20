Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns: Game 1 live updates, news, odds and score

ICYMI: Clippers make history with Terance Mann leading win over Jazz

Clippers teammates Reggie Jackson, right, and Terance Mann celebrate during the Clippers’ Game 6 win over the Utah Jazz on Friday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Not this time, not this team.

The Clippers have never been here — no matter that “here” isn’t the goal. It’s on the way, a level they’ve never reached, an accomplishment they’ve never achieved.

The Clippers are eight wins away from their first NBA title. They’re four wins away from their first NBA Finals appearance, from their first conference championship.

And they did it by completely turning the tables on their tragic history, this time by being the team that delivered the epic comeback from epicly unlikely sources, leaving the Utah Jazz stunned and heartbroken.

For the second straight round of the playoffs, the Clippers have fought from their backs, shedding the frontrunner image cultivated by their recent round of failures, to be the tougher team, the one with more fight and with more grit.

