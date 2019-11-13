Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Clippers

Doc Rivers get ejected in Clippers’ loss to Rockets

1/5
Clippers coach Doc Rivers yells at his players during the first half of a game Nov. 13 against the Rockets.  (David J. Phillip / Associated Press)
2/5
Rockets guard Russell Westbrook reacts after being called for a foul during the first half of a game Nov. 13 against the Clippers.   (David J. Phillip / Associated Press)
3/5
Clippers guard Lou Williams (23) drives toward the basket against Rockets center Tyson Chandler (19) defends during the first half of a game Nov. 13.  (David J. Phillip / Associated Press)
4/5
Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) keeps the ball away from Clippers forward Maurice Harkless during the first half of a game Nov. 13.  (David J. Phillip / Associated Press)
5/5
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the basket against Rockets forward PJ Tucker during the first half of a game Nov. 13.  (David J. Phillip / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Nov. 13, 2019
7:35 PM
HOUSTON — 

James Harden scored 47 points and the Houston Rockets outlasted the Clippers 102-93 in a wild game that saw coach Doc Rivers ejected in the fourth quarter Wednesday night.

Houston was up by two with about two minutes left when former Rocket Patrick Beverley fouled out. Harden made both free throws before grabbing a rebound on the other end and hitting a 3 to make it 95-88.

Beverley was given a technical foul during a timeout after the play and Harden hit the two free throws.

Rivers was then given two technical fouls and ejected to the delight of son Austin Rivers, the Houston guard who laughed and signaled for the officials to T-up his father. Doc Rivers spent several more seconds screaming at the referees before slowly walking across the court and to the locker room.

Harden made both free throws before JaMychal Green made a 3 for Los Angeles. But Harden stole the ball from Kawhi Leonard, and Tyson Chandler made a reverse dunk with 37 seconds left to make it 100-91.

Leonard led the Clippers with 26 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists and Lou Williams added 20 points off the bench.

Russell Westbrook added 17 points to help the Rockets win their fifth straight game.

Clint Capela had 12 points and 20 rebounds before going to the locker room with about 4 1/2 minutes remaining after taking a blow to the face while fighting for a rebound. Capela has had at least 20 rebounds in three straight games to become the first Rocket to do that since Moses Malone in 1982.

Clippers
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
