New-look Clippers snap losing skid with rout of Grizzlies

From floor seats just beyond a stage ringed by red roses, Clippers coach Doc Rivers and a contingent of team employees watched Monday morning as Vanessa Bryant eulogized, Beyoncé sang and Michael Jordan cried during a celebration of life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

Still in the arena eight hours later, sitting inside a room cramped with reporters more than 100 minutes before his team tipped off against Memphis, Rivers called the moment beautiful in an otherwise horrible month since a helicopter crash in Calabasas killed the former Lakers guard, his daughter and seven others.

“It’s been a broken-hearted city,” Rivers said. “Probably something I’ve never seen before, ever, anywhere.”

Quickly, his expression brightened. Starting guard Patrick Beverley and forward Paul George were back, he revealed. The Clippers would play a full lineup for only the fifth time this season.

“Can I get an amen?” Rivers said.

His long, emotional day ended by watching the Clippers make quick work of the Grizzlies in a 124-97 blowout.

Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points to lead all scorers, end a three-game Clippers losing streak and display the full might of his team’s new-look roster.

The forward was among the Clippers who bemoaned the team’s lack of urgency two days earlier in a home loss to Sacramento. There were no such issues against the Grizzlies.

Three seconds into the first quarter, Beverley, the point guard who provides much of his team’s edge but hadn’t played since Feb. 5 because of an injured groin, was haggling with officials about possession after a Memphis inbounds pass. And George, who has hurt his hamstring three times since January’s start, scored the first five points.

Leonard brought fans out of their seats twice in the opening seven minutes by flushing a left-handed dunk over Grizzlies forward Jonas Valanciunas and making a juggling layup in transition.

The Clippers (38-19) held the Grizzlies (28-29) to a season-low 37 points before halftime and 41% shooting overall.

“I thought we set the tone with our defense,” Rivers said.

George finished with seven points in 21 minutes and Beverley added six points in 19.

Center Montrezl Harrell scored 22 points off the bench for the Clippers.