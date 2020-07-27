Clippers center Ivica Zubac, back from bout with coronavirus, finally gets on court

A screen for a ballhandler near the three-point line. A jump to contest a shot near the basket. A rebound grabbed off the backboard.

The plays themselves were nothing notable Monday, but the player executing them was.

Nineteen days after the Clippers arrived at the NBA’s Walt Disney World campus near Orlando, Fla., starting center Ivica Zubac made his long-awaited on-court debut during the Clippers’ final scrimmage, a 106-102 loss against Sacramento.

One of the league’s best, young rim protectors, Zubac — who said he tested positive for COVID-19 in late June — arrived at the campus Friday and cleared quarantine in time to score two points and grab six rebounds in 13 minutes against the Kings in his team’s final tune-up before Thursday’s opening game of the NBA restart.

Advertisement

“I had the virus and tested positive the week before July,” Zubac said on a video conference after the game. “I didn’t have any symptoms. I felt a little tired for two or three days but after that I was good.”

The 7-footer’s defense on Kings guard De’Aaron Fox’s drive on Sacramento’s first possession led Fox to hesitate enough to coax a shot-clock violation. Minutes later, a wide-open Kings layup off a back-door cut led Paul George and Zubac to discuss the miscommunication that allowed the defensive mistake.

Backup center Joakim Noah came on as a substitute for Zubac after four minutes, a shortened stint that was a nod to conditioning in progress after so much time away. Yet Zubac didn’t appear winded running up and down the court and looked in rhythm when he finished a pick-and-roll with a dunk in the third quarter.

Advertisement

Zubac wasn’t the only new face at the scrimmage. Reserve guard Landry Shamet worked out before tipoff with an assistant coach and watched from the second row. Shamet’s arrival was delayed as he recovered from the coronavirus, according to his posts on social media.

George used his third scrimmage to continue the hot shooting that characterized his first two. George scored 19 points, making five of 10 shots, including four of seven three-pointers. In all three scrimmages, he made 45% of his shots and 52% of his three-pointers. His consistency offset a second consecutive cold-shooting outing by Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard followed a three-for-16 performance Saturday against Washington by making six of 22 attempts in 30 minutes Monday to finish with 17 points. He made 26% of his shots and 22% of his three-pointers during three scrimmages.

The Clippers made six of their first 10 three-point attempts to lead by 12 after the first seven minutes but trailed by four in the final quarter before taking a 100-99 lead with 30 seconds remaining. A late three by the Kings, off an out-of-bounds play, put Sacramento ahead for good.

Advertisement

The Clippers play the first of their eight seeding games Thursday against the Lakers.

After their 15-man roster was down to 10 late last week, the Clippers are nearly at full strength. In addition to Zubac and Shamet’s arrival, starting guard Patrick Beverley — who left the campus July 21 for a family emergency — returned Sunday and began quarantine. Reserve guard Lou Williams also is back on campus but not expected to clear his quarantine until Aug. 3.

Williams criticized ESPN commentator Kendrick Perkins on Monday after the former NBA center took issue with Williams’ visit to an Atlanta strip club last week while out of the bubble to attend the funeral of a family friend. The visit led the league to rule that Williams must quarantine for 10 days — six longer than expected.

Advertisement

Perkins tweeted that it was “disturbing when a Rookie in Zion Williamson can act more Mature than NBA vet Lou Williams!!!” Like Williams, New Orleans’ Williamson left the campus because of a family matter.

Williams responded that “15 years in this business and the most dirt you have on my name is stopping to get hot wings during a pandemic. Perk. Shut up. And stop laughing and saying it’s just tv when you run into me too.”

“But I digress,” Williams wrote in a second tweet. “I went home to see a man off to his final resting place that was a giant in my life. I don’t want that to get lost in all this attention. So again, LONG LIVE THE GREAT PAUL WILLIAMS SR. back to my quarantine so I can join the guys soon. Peace.”

Current and former Clippers, including Montrezl Harrell, Marcus Morris, Jerome Robinson and Sindarius Thornwell, tweeted their defense of Williams, as well.