Clippers hope Montrezl Harrell clears quarantine for playoff opener

As hopeful as the Clippers were that Montrezl Harrell would watch their final seeding game of the NBA restart in person Friday, the center instead remained in his hotel room, where his quarantine continued longer than expected.

Harrell was given a seven-day quarantine by the NBA, according to two people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly. He is expected to be cleared Monday and eligible to participate in that night’s first-round playoff opener between the second-seeded Clippers and seventh-seeded Dallas.

After spending three weeks outside of the bubble because of the death of his grandmother, Harrell returned to the Disney World campus Aug. 10. Coach Doc Rivers said he was hopeful Harrell — one of three finalists for the sixth man award — would be able to participate in Friday’s last of eight seeding games, against Oklahoma City. That indicated Harrell would be undergoing a four-day quarantine, which is an option for players who have been tested while off campus and returned negative results.

Instead, Harrell will remain isolated throughout the weekend. He is expected to clear quarantine in time for tipoff of Game 1 against the Mavericks, but his readiness for the start of the postseason is in question. Though Harrell posted several videos to social media showing himself working out while away, he has not been with the team since July 17.

“I’m just gonna throw him in there,” Rivers said Friday. “He’s earned that right. The challenge will be just how ready he is. I don’t know if I’ve ever had a guy who hasn’t played in eight games or whatever, hasn’t had any practice, and we’re just gonna throw him out on the floor in a playoff game. And we’re hoping that at this point. There’s no guarantee that will even happen, so we’ll see.”

With Harrell gone, the Clippers never had their full 15-man roster available during the eight-game seeding round. Rivers suggested there was a silver lining, however.

“We got to play JaMychal [Green] at the ‘five’ far more than we ever thought we would,” Rivers said. “We need to work on that because he’s such a floor spacer and we got way more work on that than we thought, but we actually liked it.”