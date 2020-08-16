How the Clippers and Mavericks match up for their first-round playoff series

A look at how the No. 2-seeded Clippers and No. 7 Dallas Mavericks match up for their first-round playoff series:

STARTERS

Clippers / Mavericks

Player, Ht, Pos., Ht, Player

Marcus Morris Sr., 6-8, F, 6-7, Dorian Finney-Smith

Paul George, 6-8, F, 6-5, Tim Hardaway Jr.

Ivica Zubac, 7-0, C, 7-3, Kristaps Porzingis

Patrick Beverley, 6-3, G, 6-3, Seth Curry

Kawhi Leonard, 6-7, G, 6-7, Luka Doncic

The central challenge faced by the Clippers is containing Doncic while not focusing so much on him that it allows the Mavericks’ other shooters to get open. Curry, Finney-Smith and Porzingis all have made at least 38% of their three-pointers during the restart.

RESERVES

Clippers / Mavericks

Player, Ht., Pos., Ht., Player

Montrezl Harrell, 6-7, F/C, 6-10, Maxi Kleber

Lou Williams, 6-2, G, 6-1, Trey Burke

Reggie Jackson, 6-3, G, 6-5, Delon Wright

JaMychal Green 6-9, F/C, 7-4, Boban Marjanovic

Landry Shamet, 6-4, G, 5-10, J.J. Barea

Patrick Patterson, 6-9, F, 6-7, Justin Jackson

No bench in the NBA scores more than the Clippers’, but with Harrell expected to emerge from quarantine only hours before tipoff, his usual production — 18 points and seven rebounds per game — is hardly guaranteed. Shamet hasn’t played since Aug. 4 because of a strained left foot.

COACHES

Past matchups between these teams have become chess matches between championship coaches Doc Rivers and Rick Carlisle. They are two of the longest-tenured coaches in the NBA, with 1,737 combined victories, but this is only their third time meeting in the playoffs and first since 2005.

INTANGIBLES

The most worrisome trend for the Mavericks is their struggle to win close games. An offense that set a record for efficiency — 115.9 points per 100 possessions — bogs down to 99.2 during the last five minutes of games that are within five points. In clutch scenarios, Dallas is 17-24 this season and the Clippers are 19-13.