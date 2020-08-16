How the Clippers and Mavericks match up for their first-round playoff series
A look at how the No. 2-seeded Clippers and No. 7 Dallas Mavericks match up for their first-round playoff series:
STARTERS
Clippers / Mavericks
Player, Ht, Pos., Ht, Player
Marcus Morris Sr., 6-8, F, 6-7, Dorian Finney-Smith
Paul George, 6-8, F, 6-5, Tim Hardaway Jr.
Ivica Zubac, 7-0, C, 7-3, Kristaps Porzingis
Patrick Beverley, 6-3, G, 6-3, Seth Curry
Kawhi Leonard, 6-7, G, 6-7, Luka Doncic
The central challenge faced by the Clippers is containing Doncic while not focusing so much on him that it allows the Mavericks’ other shooters to get open. Curry, Finney-Smith and Porzingis all have made at least 38% of their three-pointers during the restart.
RESERVES
Clippers / Mavericks
Player, Ht., Pos., Ht., Player
Montrezl Harrell, 6-7, F/C, 6-10, Maxi Kleber
Lou Williams, 6-2, G, 6-1, Trey Burke
Reggie Jackson, 6-3, G, 6-5, Delon Wright
JaMychal Green 6-9, F/C, 7-4, Boban Marjanovic
Landry Shamet, 6-4, G, 5-10, J.J. Barea
Patrick Patterson, 6-9, F, 6-7, Justin Jackson
No bench in the NBA scores more than the Clippers’, but with Harrell expected to emerge from quarantine only hours before tipoff, his usual production — 18 points and seven rebounds per game — is hardly guaranteed. Shamet hasn’t played since Aug. 4 because of a strained left foot.
COACHES
Past matchups between these teams have become chess matches between championship coaches Doc Rivers and Rick Carlisle. They are two of the longest-tenured coaches in the NBA, with 1,737 combined victories, but this is only their third time meeting in the playoffs and first since 2005.
INTANGIBLES
The most worrisome trend for the Mavericks is their struggle to win close games. An offense that set a record for efficiency — 115.9 points per 100 possessions — bogs down to 99.2 during the last five minutes of games that are within five points. In clutch scenarios, Dallas is 17-24 this season and the Clippers are 19-13.
