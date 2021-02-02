Late Clippers rally not enough to overcome Nets’ Big 3

Tyronn Lue played long enough in the NBA to know that not all regular-season games are created equal. Without fail, it seemed, the stars who were his teammates — Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Michael Jordan, Tracy McGrady — played with a bit more fire against opponents of their caliber.

“Whenever the greats are playing against the greats,” the Clippers’ coach said Tuesday, “you always want to be great.”

Lue ended his pregame media session and then watched a game unfold that was no exception — a 124-120 Brooklyn win in a matchup whose stars’ performances created the intensity of a playoff game despite taking place inside the emptiness of Barclays Center.

Brooklyn’s trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving lived up to their lofty offensive potential while, for the first time since Harden’s arrival in mid-January, flashed a bit of defense midway through the final quarter that proved enough to turn away the Clippers’ star duo, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Durant had 28 points, Harden 23 and Irving, whom Lue had witnessed take and make big shots under high stakes on plenty of occasions while in Cleveland together, scored 39, making six three-pointers.

The trio combined for 29 of Brooklyn’s 36 fourth-quarter points.

Leonard scored 33 points for the Clippers and George finished with 26. It was the first Clippers (16-6) loss since Jan. 8 when both George and Leonard have played, and only the second loss in their last 12 games.

After trailing by 10 points with 1 minute 55 seconds left, the Clippers were within one with 24 seconds remaining after a three-pointer by George from the corner capped a 9-0 run. The teams traded free throws until 2.7 seconds left, when Batum, with the Clippers down three, made one of his two shots to pull the Clippers to within two points.

But Irving made two free throws with 1.9 seconds left to seal their win.

Lue cautioned before tipoff that the Clippers needed to take advantage of Brooklyn’s defensive switching. Though the coach’s biggest influence since his hiring has been his emphasis on a ball-movement offense, this game would be a chance for his stars to operate in isolation.

“We’re going to play some one-on-one,” he said. “If they don’t double, then we want to score.”

Leonard did exactly that when guarded by Irving, who is six inches shorter — twice finding Nicolas Batum for three-pointers early. It helped the Clippers lead by 12 in the opening quarter.

Six minutes after drawing his second foul, George checked out with 4:34 left to play before halftime and didn’t play again in the half, watching as Brooklyn (14-9) closed on a 12-2 run to trail by one.

The Clippers missed six of their last seven shots in the half.

Since Jan. 10, the Clippers had averaged 21 free throws per game; they took 17 Tuesday, and George often appeared frustrated after not receiving a free-throw attempt until seven minutes remained in the game, after he drove the baseline against the defense of his former teammate, Landry Shamet, and scored on a layup in traffic. His foul shot pushed the Clippers’ lead to five.

The lead was gone within minutes, and with four minutes left to play in the fourth quarter, a 13-0 Brooklyn run created an eight-point hole for the Clippers.

It was a hole that grew to 10 and was too much to overcome, even for a duo of stars.