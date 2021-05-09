Clippers fall to Knicks in final home game of regular season as playoff race tightens

The wish list for Clippers coach Tyronn Lue during the regular season’s final week includes two bold-faced items: finish an injury-plagued season healthy, and earn the Western Conference’s third playoff seed.

The Clippers’ 106-100 loss to New York on Sunday at Staples Center showed progress on the first front. It also complicated their ability to accomplish the second goal since they finish the season with four road games.

The Clippers’ lead over fourth-place Denver — which holds the tiebreaker in the season series — now sits at just one game.

For the first time since he returned from a foot injury May 1, Kawhi Leonard was cleared to play in 12-minute stretches, a development that allowed the Clippers star to play the entire first and third quarters, as had been his norm. That, in turn, allowed Lue to play his desired rotations for the first time in a month, with Paul George leading the bench unit that begins the second and fourth quarters.

For weeks, as the Clippers were whittled away by injuries, Lue wanted an opportunity to test what he believed were his best lineups. He finally has been afforded that opportunity.

Those lineups, however, were helpless in overcoming a midrange masterclass by Knicks reserve Derrick Rose and the Clippers’ offensive mistakes that made life more difficult facing one of the NBA’s stingiest defenses.

Rose’s 25 points tied his season high. He got hot early, making his first six shots around the free-throw line by taking what the Clippers gave him. Every basket was met by full-throated cheers in a Knicks-heavy crowd of more than 2,500.

Julius Randle, whose difficult shooting performance through three quarters was an outlier amid his stellar season, responded by making three jumpers in the last three minutes to hold off the Clippers’ last-gasp attempt to make up for lost possessions. Randle finished with 14 points on seven-for-19 shooting.

The Knicks (38-30) shot 46% and, behind Rose’s performance, outscored the Clippers’ bench 43-28.

The Clippers (45-23) began the game on a 10-0 run and added an 11-0 stretch that bridged the first and second quarters, yet never found rhythm offensively. Scoreless for four minutes to trail by 10 in the final minutes of the third quarter, they impeded their own comeback attempt with over-dribbling, stagnant ball movement and 13 turnovers that turned into 18 points for the Knicks.

Leonard finished with 29 points and Paul George added 18, though they made 17 of 46 combined shots.