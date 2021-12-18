Clippers’ Marcus Morris Sr. enters NBA’s COVID protocols

Clippers starting forward Marcus Morris Sr. entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols Saturday, hours before the team’s road game in Oklahoma City.

Amid a spike in cases throughout the NBA in recent days that has depleted numerous rosters, Morris is the only Clipper who has entered the league’s protocols related to COVID-19, according to the team.

Center Serge Ibaka did not travel with the team during its two-game road trip to Utah and Oklahoma but that was out of precaution because he was exposed to someone who had tested positive, the team said earlier in the week. Ibaka had tested negative Monday and Tuesday, coach Tyronn Lue previously said.

Morris scored at least 20 points in five of his last seven games to provide a badly needed offensive boost because of injuries to Paul George (right elbow) and Nicolas Batum (right ankle). Both George and Batum are listed as questionable to play Saturday against the Thunder, though Batum is believed to be closer to attempting a return than George. Without Morris and Batum, the Clippers would be without their two top power forwards.

For Oklahoma City, top defender Lu Dort remains questionable to play because of a sprained ankle.