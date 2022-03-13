Clippers shake off slow start to beat Pistons on the road

The Clippers left here Sunday with less than a month and little suspense remaining in their season, and the near certainty they will finish eighth in the Western Conference will change how Tyronn Lue approaches the last 12 games, the coach acknowledged.

Among his priorities: Getting more rest for contributors such as point guard Reggie Jackson, who have shouldered a heavier workload during this short-handed season, and the reasoning behind that intent was underscored within the first 18 minutes against Detroit.

Playing their fourth game in six days, the Clippers appeared out of gas in the Motor City, trailing the owner of the league’s third-worst record by 18 points.

A layup misfired. A running shot by one of the NBA’s best shooters, Luke Kennard, missed the entire rim. Top pick Cade Cunningham sliced through their defense, dishing and scoring like a practiced veteran, not a 20-year-old. The Clippers missed their first 11 three-pointers, made only 31% of their shots before halftime, and as they trudged to their locker room after the first half, they did so with their eyes toward the ground. Their only lead was 2-0.

What could have been a lifeless loss ended with Reggie Jackson blowing a kiss inside his former home arena after a three-pointer pushed the Clippers ahead by four points with 99 seconds to play. And when Marcus Morris Sr. drilled a 16-foot jump shot with 36 seconds left, the Clippers bounced as they entered their huddle, a dramatic difference in energy that said everything about how they captured their 12th victory this season after trailing by double digits with a 106-102 victory.

The spark began with a dive. Jackson’s leap toward the hardwood captured a loose ball with 2:49 to play in the third quarter and forced a jump ball that Nicolas Batum would score off of after his own sprint to collect the ball as it caromed toward the Clippers’ end of the court.

After struggling mightily to maintain control during the final minutes of Friday’s second, third and fourth quarters in Atlanta, the Clippers (36-34) outscored Detroit 13-5 in the final four minutes of the third to trim their deficit to just two, and they closed out the Pistons by outscoring them by six in the fourth quarter.

Morris scored 31 points, Luke Kennard scored 11 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter and Jackson added 15 points with nine assists and eight rebounds.

Coming off of a loss in Atlanta on Friday when the team’s effort rebounding was questioned, the Clippers showed a clear plan even if its execution was not always working. Knowing Detroit’s Marvin Bagley III is a forward playing out of position at center, Clippers ballhandlers routinely targeted the matchup in the opening minutes, firing passes to Ivica Zubac in the post. In the third quarter force-feeding of the post continued once the Pistons played a zone defense.

Kennard, the elite three-point shooter who frustrated Lue again in Friday’s loss to Atlanta by turning down shots, aggressively looked for his opportunities to fire away. And once it became clear Morris was the only Clipper able to turn his touches into points with regularity, the Clippers largely turned the offense over to him.