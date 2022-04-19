Clippers player-by-player report cards for the 2021-22 season

1
Los Angeles Times staff writer Andrew Greif breaks down each Clippers player‘s situation by key stats, contract status, preseason expectations, current reality and what the future holds.
2
KAWHI LEONARD
Key stats: Did not play in 2021-22 after undergoing knee surgery in July.
Contract status: Three years remaining, the last a player option; owed $42.4 million next season.
The expectation on Oct. 21: To miss most, if not all of the season because of his injury while retaining a sliver of hope that he could return in the postseason.
The reality on April 16: Leonard never played a single minute.
The future: The franchise’s championship hopes hinge on the ability of Leonard, who will be 31 next season, to return to an All-NBA level and stay healthy.
3
PAUL GEORGE
Key stats: 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, a career-high 5.7 assists and career-high-tying 2.2 steals. Missed 53 games, largely because of a torn ligament in his right elbow. Shot 46% on two-pointers and 35% from three, his lowest accuracy since his rookie season in 2010-11.
Contract status: Three years remaining, the last a player option; owed $42.4 million next season.
The expectation on Oct. 21: In Leonard’s absence, to reprise his role from Indiana as the do-everything leader of a roster with one All-Star.
The reality on April 16: George fulfilled expectations — when available. After entering the most-valuable-player discussion through the season’s first six weeks, the elbow injury derailed his next three-plus months. The Clippers’ offense ranked first once he returned late in the season, but he couldn’t push them into playoffs after missing the season-ending loss while in health and safety protocols.
The future: As with Leonard, George remains a foundational piece of the team’s plans to chase a championship. And as with Leonard, those dreams will be possible only if George, 32 next season, remains healthy.
4
IVICA ZUBAC
Key stats: Set career highs with 24.4 minutes, 10.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks in 76 games. Among the 31 players to average at least 10 points and eight rebounds, Zubac’s 62% shooting ranked fifth.
Contract status: Team option worth $7.5 million.
The expectation on Oct. 21: Do the dirty work to keep the defense and offense steady and remain the roster’s ironman for durability.
The reality on April 16: Held on to his starting job all season. Improved as a passer out of pick and rolls. Held opponents to 56% shooting within six feet of the rim on shots he defended. During the play-in tournament, his role decreased as the Clippers used small lineups.
The future: The Clippers have until June 29 to do what is expected and exercise their option on the final season of Zubac’s contract. It’s one of the best bang-for-the-buck deals in the league.
5
REGGIE JACKSON
Key stats: A career-high 31.2 minutes and 16.3 shots per game with a two-to-one assist-to-turnover ratio. Shot 43% inside the arc and 32% beyond it, his lowest accuracy in five years, but on a career-high volume of nearly seven three-point attempts per game.
Contract status: One year left, owed $11.2 million.
The expectation on Oct. 21: Maintain the career resurgence that created his breakthrough 2021 postseason while helping fill the scoring void left by Leonard’s injury.
The reality on April 16: A workhorse who played a team-high 2,337 minutes, Jackson took on an even heavier burden than expected after George’s injury. His efficiency sagged at times under the workload, but his dependability as a leader was never questioned.
The future: With a full roster, the 32-year-old point guard won’t be tasked with doing as much, which could lead to an increase in his efficiency stats. His connection with teammates and fans has made him part of the team’s identity.
6
NICOLAS BATUM
Key stats: Averaged 24.8 minutes in 54 games, with 60% shooting inside the arc that marked his best accuracy since 2010 and 40% three-point accuracy, the first time in his career he shot at least 40% from deep in consecutive seasons.
Contract status: Player option for next season worth $3.3 million.
The expectation on Oct. 21: As he had during his resurgent 2020-21 season, act as the roster’s glue coming off the bench by directing the offense and defense with his intelligence and experience.
The reality on April 16: A litany of absences led to a stop-start season in which his momentum felt fleeting, but Batum’s influence on the Clippers’ winning habits was undeniable as he often was pushed into the starting lineup. Batum increased his value by guarding centers more frequently, often frustrating stars like Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns.
The future: His deadline to decide whether to pick up his player option is June 29. Other suitors could offer more money if he declines his option, but the Clippers can offer a title pursuit and an environment in which he feels trusted and comfortable. Batum said he had yet to make a decision but hinted “it will be fun next year.”
7
MARCUS MORRIS SR.
Key stats: Played 54 games, averaging 29 minutes and 15.4 points while shooting 47% inside the arc and 36% from deep, slightly below his career average. Three-pointers accounted for the smallest share of his overall shot selection in four seasons.
Contract status: Two years remaining; owed $16.3 million next season.
The expectation on Oct. 21: To help compensate for Leonard’s injury by having more of the offensive and defensive responsibilities go through him.
The reality on April 16: After a knee issue led him to miss 15 of the first 17 games, Morris joined Jackson as the two Clippers who shouldered the largest workloads while George was sidelined. Also was a key locker-room voice whom coach Tyronn Lue credited for maintaining strong chemistry.
The future: With Leonard coming back and the possibility Batum and Robert Covington also will be back, Morris could be viewed as a valuable shot-maker but ultimately high-cost redundancy among a glut of wings. The Clippers are widely expected to look at Morris’ contract as a way to facilitate potential trades to upgrade the roster.
8
NORMAN POWELL
Key stats: Averaged a career-high 20 points in seven games after his arrival from Portland in February, including two play-in games. Made 54% of his three-pointers in five regular-season games, well above his 38% career average.
Contract status: Four years remaining, owed $16.7 million next season.
The expectation on Feb. 4: To become the ultimate complementary wing surrounding a future core starring Leonard and George.
The reality on April 16: Injuries allowed for only a brief window into how Powell and George could play together, but Powell displayed why the Clippers were glad they acquired him. His ability to draw fouls applies pressure to defenses.
The future: Powell’s value lies in his defensive versatility and ability to shapeshift as necessary around Leonard and George on offense — acting like a lead scorer at times, a third option at others.
9
ROBERT COVINGTON
Key stats: In 23 games (two starts), averaged 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 60% shooting inside the arc, 45% three-point accuracy and a franchise-record 11 three-pointers on April 1.
Contract status: Unrestricted free agent.
The expectation on Feb. 4: After being acquired in a trade with Portland, to bolster the defense while giving the Clippers at least two months to get to know him ahead of free agency.
The reality on April 16: With flypaper-like hands in help defense and 44% accuracy on catch-and-shoot three-pointers, Covington became one of their top targets to retain. The Clippers outscored opponents by 11.9 points per 100 possessions with Covington on the floor, a team-high plus-minus.
The future: Covington called winning his priority as he weighs his future. “It’s been a great transition and of course I would like to return,” Covington said Friday. “We’ll just see how the tides roll.”
Share