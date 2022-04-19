Clippers player-by-player report cards for the 2021-22 season

Clippers forward Paul George elevates past Lakers stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James for a layup. (Luis Sinco / Associated Press)

Key stats: 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, a career-high 5.7 assists and career-high-tying 2.2 steals. Missed 53 games, largely because of a torn ligament in his right elbow. Shot 46% on two-pointers and 35% from three, his lowest accuracy since his rookie season in 2010-11.

Contract status: Three years remaining, the last a player option; owed $42.4 million next season.

The expectation on Oct. 21: In Leonard’s absence, to reprise his role from Indiana as the do-everything leader of a roster with one All-Star.

The reality on April 16: George fulfilled expectations — when available. After entering the most-valuable-player discussion through the season’s first six weeks, the elbow injury derailed his next three-plus months. The Clippers’ offense ranked first once he returned late in the season, but he couldn’t push them into playoffs after missing the season-ending loss while in health and safety protocols.

The future: As with Leonard, George remains a foundational piece of the team’s plans to chase a championship. And as with Leonard, those dreams will be possible only if George, 32 next season, remains healthy.