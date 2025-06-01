The best places to eat and drink this month, according to our food writers
The sky is clear and PCH is open for the first time since January — summer is approaching in L.A. Celebrate the ease in traffic with a coastal road trip complete with pit stops for coffee and Santa Maria-style barbecue, maybe treating yourself to a stay at the iconic Madonna Inn along the way.
But there’s plenty to do if you decide to stay local. You can enjoy uninterrupted views from one of the city’s towering rooftop restaurants, or cheer on the Dodgers at a stadium-adjacent brewery or taqueria while the season is in full swing.
Local restaurants also need your support. On June 13, Here’s Looking at You, a lauded Koreatown restaurant with recurring appearances on The Times’ annual 101 Best Restaurants list, will close after nearly a decade of warm hospitality, late-night double cheeseburgers and tiki cocktails. Reservations are full, but you might get lucky with a bar seat or by showing up early.
It’s a reminder to support the institutions that feel integral to our city’s culinary identity, including landmark restaurants that have been around for close to (or more than) a century. With Rite Aid stores closing across the state, it could be your last chance to order Thrifty’s ice cream at the counter — a superior experience to scooping from a tub at home.
And if you need even more dining ideas this month, our Food writers have you covered, including a destination shopping center in San Gabriel, Gen Z-approved coffee in Historic Filipinotown and celebrity-backed barbecue in Century City.
AC Barbeque
Read about the new celebrity-backed barbecue spot.
All Too Well
Read about the Lebanese-inspired sandwich shop in Culver City.
Buvons Wine Bar + Restaurant
Read about the relaunched restaurant and wine bar.
Colossus
Read about the new location of Colossus Bread.
Couplet Coffee
Read about the trendy new coffee shop.
Downtown Dough
Read about the new pizzeria from Issa Rae and partners.
Firstborn
Read about the new Chinese American restaurant.
Huo Zhou Wang Porridge
Everywhere you need to eat in the Hilton Plaza.
Jaime Taqueria
Read about the new taqueria from chef Jackson Kalb.
Kismet Rotisserie
Read about the new location of Kismet Rotisserie.
Langer's Deli
Read about the best pastrami dip sandwich in L.A.
Liu Roast Fish
Read about the dining options at Hilton Plaza.
Matu Kai
Read about the new Wagyu steakhouse in Brentwood.
Tang Dynasty
Read about the one-stop destination for dumplings, chicken burgers, hot pot and more.
Three Flames
Read about the new Mexican-Mongolian restaurant in Westchester.
Voodoo Doughnut
Read about L.A.’s newest doughnut shop.