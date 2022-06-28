Advertisement
Share
Clippers

Clippers’ Ivica Zubac agrees to three-year, $33-million deal

Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) is fouled as he tries to split the defense of Houston's Jalen Green and Jae'Sean Tate.
Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) is fouled as he tries to split the defense of Houston’s Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate during a game last season.
(David J. Phillip / Associated Press)
By Andrew Greif
Staff WriterFollow
Share

The Clippers and center Ivica Zubac have agreed to terms on a three-year, $33-million deal that has no options, according to people familiar with the negotiation but not authorized to speak publicly.

The team held an option that it declined so Zubac could be signed to a longer-term contract.

Zubac, who is 25 and entering his seventh NBA season, averaged a career-best averages of 10.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 blocks and 76 games.

Clippers
Andrew Greif

Andrew Greif is the Clippers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after covering college football and sports enterprise at the Oregonian. A University of Oregon graduate, he grew up on the Oregon coast.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement