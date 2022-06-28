Clippers’ Ivica Zubac agrees to three-year, $33-million deal

The Clippers and center Ivica Zubac have agreed to terms on a three-year, $33-million deal that has no options, according to people familiar with the negotiation but not authorized to speak publicly.

The team held an option that it declined so Zubac could be signed to a longer-term contract.

Zubac, who is 25 and entering his seventh NBA season, averaged a career-best averages of 10.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 blocks and 76 games.