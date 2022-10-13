Clippers takeaways: Kawhi Leonard healthy, but loss to Nuggets ‘unprofessional’

Clippers guard Norman Powell had 34 points to lead all scorers on Wednesday night in a preseason game against the Nuggets. (Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)

Almost to a man, the Clippers have acknowledged that sacrifice will be necessary on a team with more credible contributors than opportunities for consistent rotation minutes. It’s the so-called “good problem” for Lue — yet he’ll have to manage players’ expectations and buy-in all season to ensure those most affected by the inevitable squeeze on minutes don’t bristle and create a persistent problem.

During the preseason, at least, the Clippers were adamant about saying the right thing, starting most notably at the top of the rotation, when George declared Sunday, unprompted, that Leonard was the team’s first option and he the second. Such a statement from a player of George’s All-Star caliber can have a trickle-down effect on teammates’ willingness to accept a narrower role on any given night, Lue said.

“The chemistry is going to work itself out because we get along together off the court,” Powell said. “On the court, everybody is coachable and talking to one another when they see things unfolding as the game goes along. But it is going to be everybody’s approach day in and day out that is going to put us over the hump.”

Weeks after Nicolas Batum re-signed as a free agent this summer, Lue visited him in Paris and the two talked “for a very long time” about how his role as a backup power forward would not be the same as last season.

“You have a couple guys like [Robert Covington], myself, and John [Wall], we were technically free agents, we re-signed knowing what’s gonna be our role,” Batum said. “We could have better playing time, more playing time, or a better role somewhere else, but we choose to stay there because we know we’re gonna make sacrifices anyways, but we know why. And everybody on this team knows that.”