Clippers to promote assistant general manager Trent Redden to GM

The Clippers are promoting Trent Redden to general manager, the team announced Monday.

In elevating Redden, the Clippers are also keeping the core of their front office together by promoting Mark Hughes to senior vice president/assistant general manager.

By selecting Redden as the team’s new second-highest-ranking basketball executive, president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank chose someone he has worked with since 2017, when he hired Redden as the Clippers’ assistant general manager while building a brand-new front office.

Redden has overseen much of the team’s scouting operations while also overseeing its G League affiliate in Ontario. He fills the general manager position left vacant last week when Michael Winger was hired as Washington’s president of Monumental Basketball.

Hughes also joined the front office as an assistant general manager in 2017. Both Redden and Hughes have drawn the attention of rival teams in previous seasons but stayed with the Clippers.

Redden came to the Clippers after working 11 seasons in Cleveland, where he served as assistant general manager when the Cavaliers won the 2016 NBA championship. Redden worked with Winger early in his stay in Cleveland and, later, with current Clippers coach Tyronn Lue.