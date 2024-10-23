What’s it like to attend a game at the Clippers’ $2-billion arena?

First, there’s the GameFace ID app.

After creating an account, the app prompts fans to opt into the arena’s facial identification program, “GameFace ID.” With a quick selfie, fans can unlock a fully digital experience designed to streamline access, simplify purchases at concessions and merchandise stands, and enhance the overall fan experience without ever pulling out phones or wallets again.

Facial recognition cameras are abundant at the venue, acting as the arena’s all-seeing eyes. The most noticeable cameras are embedded in circular screens atop chest-high stanchions, while the arena’s design cleverly hides others along the walls. Most remain out of sight and out of mind, but attentive fans can spot them if they look closely.

Participating in GameFace ID is optional. The company processing the facial recognition data for the Intuit Dome and law enforcement, if legally required, are the only parties that may access this data. Users can delete their GameFace ID data at any time; otherwise, it will remain in the database.

Fans had mixed reactions to the facial recognition feature. Some felt it was a bit too futuristic, while others, like 70-year-old Agrella, embraced the technological advancements the arena of the future had to offer, especially facial recognition.

“Here’s my rule: If it’s user-friendly, it’s fine. If it’s a hassle and you have to go through two, three or four steps that should have been done in one, then I’ll send them a complaint,” Agrella said. “So far, other than bending over, it’s been a good thing.”

Kailey Garcia, 24, felt more apprehensive and chose not to sign up for facial recognition. Instead, she chose the arena’s backup option, the “Identity Pass.” This pass is a digital ID card that members can add to Apple or Google wallets.

This alternative offers a tap-and-go method instead of GameFace ID, still allowing fans to move seamlessly throughout the arena, though with the extra step of touching their phones to the stanchions mentioned earlier.

While the identity pass requires tapping a device to access various offerings at the Intuit Dome, GameFace ID provides a slightly more frictionless experience.

Even without facial recognition, the time from standing in line to entering Intuit Dome was around three minutes for Garcia. The only wait was to get her brother a Zoom Thru wristband.

“It’s been pretty effortless,” she said.