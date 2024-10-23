What’s it like to attend a game at the Clippers’ $2-billion arena?

No longer playing second fiddle in a shared arena, the Clippers are set to open their inaugural season at their $2-billion home in Inglewood, the Intuit Dome, the newest addition to the city’s lineup of sporting venues.
“I’m looking forward to this because we’re no longer the little brother, and we don’t have to look at those other [Lakers] banners,” said Mark Agrella, a season ticket-holder and Clippers fan of 35 years.
The Intuit Dome, which opened in August for concerts and in October for basketball, is an innovative complex designed with the future in mind. Clippers fans are excited to have a permanent place they truly can call home.
We attended the preseason opener to experience what it’s like to catch a game at the Intuit Dome, and here’s what we learned.
2
The app is a must
At the Intuit Dome, everything runs through the official app. It’s needed to buy tickets, enter the arena, access club suites, purchase food and merchandise — pretty much everything is managed through the app.
Registering for the app involves providing standard information such as name, date of birth, email address, zip code and phone number.
3
Two paths to choose
First, there’s the GameFace ID app.
After creating an account, the app prompts fans to opt into the arena’s facial identification program, “GameFace ID.” With a quick selfie, fans can unlock a fully digital experience designed to streamline access, simplify purchases at concessions and merchandise stands, and enhance the overall fan experience without ever pulling out phones or wallets again.
Facial recognition cameras are abundant at the venue, acting as the arena’s all-seeing eyes. The most noticeable cameras are embedded in circular screens atop chest-high stanchions, while the arena’s design cleverly hides others along the walls. Most remain out of sight and out of mind, but attentive fans can spot them if they look closely.
Participating in GameFace ID is optional. The company processing the facial recognition data for the Intuit Dome and law enforcement, if legally required, are the only parties that may access this data. Users can delete their GameFace ID data at any time; otherwise, it will remain in the database.
Fans had mixed reactions to the facial recognition feature. Some felt it was a bit too futuristic, while others, like 70-year-old Agrella, embraced the technological advancements the arena of the future had to offer, especially facial recognition.
“Here’s my rule: If it’s user-friendly, it’s fine. If it’s a hassle and you have to go through two, three or four steps that should have been done in one, then I’ll send them a complaint,” Agrella said. “So far, other than bending over, it’s been a good thing.”
Kailey Garcia, 24, felt more apprehensive and chose not to sign up for facial recognition. Instead, she chose the arena’s backup option, the “Identity Pass.” This pass is a digital ID card that members can add to Apple or Google wallets.
This alternative offers a tap-and-go method instead of GameFace ID, still allowing fans to move seamlessly throughout the arena, though with the extra step of touching their phones to the stanchions mentioned earlier.
While the identity pass requires tapping a device to access various offerings at the Intuit Dome, GameFace ID provides a slightly more frictionless experience.
Even without facial recognition, the time from standing in line to entering Intuit Dome was around three minutes for Garcia. The only wait was to get her brother a Zoom Thru wristband.
“It’s been pretty effortless,” she said.
4
Our experience
Unfortunately, when setting up the GameFace ID, the feature wouldn’t work; it just couldn’t capture the selfie.
As an eyeglass wearer, it seemed plausible that this is an issue. Several selfies were attempted, both with and without glasses, but no matter how many times Chuck the Condor praised my selfie skills, the feature wouldn’t activate.
Even at the arena, with the assistance of arena staff, the feature did not work. Several staff members noted that the feature still had bugs and advised using the identity pass instead.
My entrance was off to the side designated for “The Wall.” In most other arenas, arriving through any entrance allows for a straightforward walk to the designated section of the arena.
Even after locating the correct entrance, the identity pass still wouldn’t scan on the fourth attempt. Eventually, a team member with an iPad pulled my account, verified the ticket and granted access.
5
Buying tickets
Purchasing tickets is straightforward. Fans can buy single-game tickets directly in the app, including those for The Wall — a communal area designed for die-hard Clippers fans.
Purchasing tickets through Ticketmaster is also an option since both work in accordance with each other. By using the same email for both apps, the tickets automatically appear in the Intuit Dome app.
If a group member buys tickets, they possess those tickets. If they have a ticket for someone else, they need to send it to that person, who must create their own Intuit Dome profile to enter the venue. Everyone receiving a ticket must have an account on the app.
There are two options for sending tickets: The owner can either transfer full ownership to another person or assign the ticket to someone else while retaining the ability to reclaim it if necessary.
Additionally, parents or guardians of children under 13 and anyone who requires assistance can add them to teammates’ accounts. This feature allows guests to receive Zoom Thru wristbands, which function like an identity pass, enabling them to tap and move around the venue.
To set this up, guests must seek assistance from a host at the main entrance.
6
Our experience
My ticket was purchased through the Ticketmaster app, which was linked to my Intuit Dome app. Using the same email, Ticketmaster automatically added my ticket to the app.
7
Adding payment methods
Adding a payment method on the app beforehand is optional. However, since the Intuit Dome is a cashless venue, adding a card in advance for use throughout the night is much more convenient.
Attendees also can use a card or tap to pay with Apple or Google Pay.
To enter the concession or merchandise areas, users must use a payment method, whether through the app or with a card. When users add a payment method, that card will be charged each time guests exit the areas with items they wish to purchase.
An itemized receipt is sent to the app, but it might take time before it becomes accessible.
8
Our experience
My credit card was linked to the app and charged for items each time I exited the concession stand.
However, even with a payment method linked, there was an issue at the stanchion, as the scanner repeatedly prompted the addition of a payment method when trying to re-enter the seating area.
9
Arena parking
Fans have several options for parking at the Intuit Dome.
The first is the nearby west garage, located just off Prairie Avenue. This garage provides access to the TikTok- and Instagram-worthy pedestrian bridge above Prairie Avenue, which connects to the plaza leading into the arena.
The second option is the east garage, located on 102nd Street. This garage features a mobility hub with a dedicated rideshare zone for drop-off and pickup, access to cabs and a family pickup and drop-off zone.
Additionally, it accommodates electric micro transit and regional park-and-ride shuttles — a free service provided by the Intuit Dome from five designated locations.
Parking passes are available for $68 on the app. Fans can find more affordable parking options through third-party apps.
The Intuit Dome utilizes automatic license-plate recognition technology to streamline parking. Fans can register their vehicle on the app beforehand, allowing faster parking access.
Parking garages open four hours before game time.
10
Our experience
Although the website stated that purchasing a parking pass and registering a vehicle on the app was required, neither step was necessary. Entering the west garage and paying with a card provided an equally fast experience.
Despite the steep price, the convenience of quick access to the venue was worth it. The parking process was smooth, and exiting the garage after the game was hassle-free.
11
Inside the Dome
No more lines. The Intuit Dome’s design prioritizes quick and seamless transactions, minimizing wait times and keeping fans in their seats and fully engaged with the action on the court.
The team stores and concession stands resemble Amazon Go convenience stores, enabling shoppers to scan their faces or tap their phones — linked to a designated payment method — to grab what they need and walk out.
Bathrooms, featuring 1,100 toilets and urinals, are strategically placed throughout the concourse, with no more than 100 feet separating them, according to estimates from staff, guaranteeing fewer butts on toilets and more butts in seats.
12
Our experience
During the visit, lines seemed practically nonexistent. Entering the team store was quick and easy, as was using the bathrooms and purchasing food. My entire shopping experience took less than two minutes.
Moreover, the menu prices were quite affordable, without skimping on meal choices. They were far more budget-friendly than those at many sporting venues.
Pro tip: Becoming “Chuckmark certified” comes with a discount on refreshments from the Dome Dozens menu. Just note that the verification process can take a few days to complete.
Even after applying for verification early in the day before the game, the email confirmation didn’t arrive until five days later. Applying as early as possible is recommended to avoid delays.
13
Entering the bowl
Stepping into the arena’s nearly 18,000-seat bowl, fans are greeted by a stunning centerpiece: the Halo Board, a massive, double-sided 4K video display with more than 233 million LEDs and 38,375 square feet of digital space.
High-speed WiFi allows a 20-second 4K video to upload on social media in five seconds.
Each seat has a charging port (USB-C), ensuring that phones stay fully charged and allowing longer use.
Meanwhile, the Halo Board constantly displays stats, information and replays, with the occasional interactive game for fans.
Pulsating LED lights are installed in the armrests, adding to an already impressive presentation. The lights, synced with the music throughout the arena, amplified the energy and flashed to excite the crowd during crucial game moments.
The Dome embodies owner Steve Ballmer’s and the Clippers’ vision of the ultimate fan experience. Staff members’ jackets even boldly declare, “Fandom lives here.”
Furthermore, there might not be a bad seat in the house for basketball games. Sitting in Row 21 of The Wall provided an excellent view of the court. Even from the nosebleeds, the view is impressive compared to other arenas.
Fans seated higher up on the terrace level can feel included as the sound reverberates and travels to the highest points of the seating. The only downside is sitting at eye level with the gigantic Halo Board.
“Even though our seats are higher than where we sat previously, we feel like we can see the players,” Garcia said. “The seating is way better. The cup holders are better. … The overall experience feels a lot nicer.”
14
The Wall
Reserved exclusively for the most devoted Clippers fans, The Wall features 51 consecutive rows near the baseline beside the visitors’ bench. This section aims to intimidate the opposing team, with cheering dedicated solely to the Clippers.
The section even has a code of conduct with rules on ticket resale and transfers. Transferring tickets to someone who doesn’t follow the code can lead to losing access to The Wall. Fans also are prohibited from wearing opposing teams’ gear in this area.
#ClipperNation - the ultimate home-court advantage is ready to rise. Now’s your chance to be among the most energetic Clippers fans on the planet.
Positioned behind the a basket and close to the action, the Wall includes a supporters section, a lively, standing-only area designed for 300 of the Clippers’ most passionate fans.
Led by designated leaders, as the opponent’s free throws went up, the hands of the Wall waved side to side, trying to create a much-needed distraction.
Fans must be Chuckmark certified to sit in this section, earning access only after completing a sign-up questionnaire.
15
But beware. Undercover Lakers fans might be among you, disguised in neutral colors or even wearing Clippers jerseys to blend in — just like during my visit.
Drawn by curiosity and the allure of the shiny new arena, they couldn’t resist catching a glimpse of the arena of the future.
Jai Scott, 26, and Jeff Elam, 41, lifelong Lakers fans, attended the game with a Clippers season ticket-holder. Elam praised the venue and expressed hope that Crypto.com Arena would adopt some of the technology.
“I enjoyed the arena,” Elam said. “The ease of entering the stadium makes it fast and efficient. The overall architecture is very modern. It’s a beautiful arena.”
