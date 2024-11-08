Norman Powell continues to shine, scoring 31 in Clippers’ win over Kings

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk, center, drives between Clippers forward Kai Jones, left, and guard Norman Powell during the first half Friday.

Norman Powell posted his first career double-double with 31 points and 12 rebounds, and the Clippers beat the Sacramento Kings 107-98 on Friday night for their third consecutive win.

James Harden added 22 points for the Clippers, who led nearly the entire way. They took a 78-73 lead into the fourth quarter and began the final quarter with a 16-5 run.

Kevin Porter Jr. scored nine points in the fourth and Los Angeles withstood a late push by the Kings, who cut the deficit to four with less than three minutes left.

De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 31 points. Domantas Sabonis contributed 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Harden had 15 points in the first quarter and Powell scored 11 in the second to help the Clippers build a 51-45 halftime lead.

Takeaways

Clippers: The team is looking to hold down the fort until All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard returns from right knee inflammation, and is above .500 for the first time this season after a 2-4 start. Powell and Harden are both averaging more than 20 points per game.

Kings: Sacramento was three-of-26 shooting from three-point range and made just one three-pointer in the second half. The Kings are in the bottom five in the NBA in three-point shooting, entering the game at a 32.5% clip.

Key moment: The Kings cut a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit to four with less than three minutes to play, but Powell and Amir Coffey sank consecutive three-pointers to push the lead back to double digits.

Key stat: Powell has blossomed early this season, scoring 20 points or more for the eighth straight game and finally notching a double-double in his 10th season. He has taken advantage of more playing time with Leonard injured and Russell Westbrook and George no longer on the team.

Up next: The Clippers host the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. The Kings play the Suns at Phoenix on Sunday.