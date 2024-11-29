Timberwolves end losing streak as Clippers falter at the finish

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, left drives around Clippers guard James Harden in the first quarter Friday.

Anthony Edwards scored 21 points on seven-for-21 shooting to help the Minnesota Timberwolves stop a four-game losing streak by holding off the Clippers 93-92 in an NBA Cup game Friday night.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds while Julius Randle had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who overcame 22 turnovers and another blown double-digit lead.

James Harden had 20 points and 11 assists and Ivica Zubac contributed 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Clippers, who went ahead 90-87 with 4:10 left on Harden’s four-point play for their first lead since 27-26.

Kevin Porter Jr., who had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Clippers, rolled his left ankle on a drive to the basket with 1:29 left as he lost the ball out of bounds with his team trailing by three. The Clippers made only one basket, a layup by Zubac, over the final four minutes.

The Timberwolves finished 2-2 in West Group A. The Clippers, with star Kawhi Leonard (knee) yet to play this season and starter Norman Powell (hamstring) sidelined for a sixth straight game, are 1-2 with one group stage game left.

Both teams are long shots to reach the quarterfinals of the in-season tournament.

Up next

The Clippers host Denver Sunday. The Timberwolves host the Lakers on Monday.