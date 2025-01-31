Norman Powell’s big game helps Clippers get road win against Hornets

Clippers guard Norman Powell tries to block a layup by Hornets forward Miles Bridges during the first half Friday night in Charlotte, N.C.

Norman Powell scored 27 points, Kawhi Leonard added 21 points and nine rebounds, and the Clippers held off the pesky Charlotte Hornets 112-104 on Friday night.

All-Star James Harden finished with 14 points and 10 assists for the Clippers, while Ivica Zubac contributed 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Clippers built a 10-point lead in the third quarter but couldn’t completely shake the Hornets (12-33) until late in the game.

Harden’s three-pointer made it 102-95 with 6:06 to play and Leonard’s dunk with 1:45 to play gave the Clippers their biggest lead of the game at 110-99.

After Charlotte rallied to cut its deficit to 97-95 with 6:44 to play, Kevin Porter Jr. followed with a slam dunk of his own missed three-pointer to spark a 7-0 run that also included a driving layup by Powell and a three-pointer from Harden for a 104-95 lead. Charlotte got no closer than five the rest of the way as Powell and Porter each scored again.

The Clippers made 11 of 28 three-pointers while the Hornets only sank seven for 30 in the game.

Clippers guard James Harden (1) drives past Hornets guard Seth Curry during the first half Friday night in Charlotte, N.C. (Nell Redmond / Associated Press)

Miles Bridges had 25 points and nine rebounds for Charlotte. Vasa Micic added 20 points.

The Hornets are 1-4 on their franchise-record, nine-game homestand that continues Saturday against Denver.

The Clippers have won 13 straight games against the Hornets, with their last loss coming on Nov. 18, 2017, in Charlotte. L.A. leads the Hornets 42-25 in the all-time series.

Friday’s game was originally to be the final matchup between the teams this season, but the California wildfires earlier this month postponed the Jan. 11 game at the Clippers. It will now be played on March 16.

The Clippers next visit Toronto on Sunday.