Clippers’ strong third quarter leads to blowout of the Hawks

Clippers guard James Harden is tightly defended by Hawks guard Dyson Daniels during the first half Friday in Atlanta. Harden and Kawhi Leonard each had 25 points in the win.

James Harden and Kawhi Leonard each scored 25 points, with Harden scoring 13 in a dominant third quarter for Los Angeles, and the Clippers beat the Atlanta Hawks 121-98 on Friday night.

Leonard set a season high with five steals. Harden had eight rebounds and seven assists.

After trailing 61-53 at halftime, the Clippers outscored the Hawks 35-8 in a lopsided third quarter. Atlanta’s eight points set a season low for a quarter.

After trailing 61-50 late in the first half, the Clippers scored 14 consecutive points. The streak began with Nicolas Batum’s three-pointer to end the first half and the first 11 points of the second half for a 64-61 lead. Following the last tie at 67, the Clippers scored 19 consecutive points to lead 86-67.

Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, making his return to Atlanta, scored 12 points. He received an ovation and video tribute during a first-quarter timeout. Ben Simmons (left knee) scored two points with four assists in 18 minutes as a backup in his return after missing seven games.

The Clippers acquired Bogdanovic and three second-round draft picks from the Hawks in exchange for Terance Mann and Bones Hyland on Feb. 6. The Hawks waived Hyland.

Clippers center Ivica Zubac shoots a free throw during the first half of the game in Atlanta on Friday. Zubac finished with 18 points and six rebounds in the win. (Erik Rank / Associated Press)

Onyeka Okongwu led Atlanta with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Hawks guard Trae Young, who made all 21 free throws in a 123-110 win over Charlotte on Wednesday night, scored 17 points while shooting three of four from the foul line with seven assists and seven turnovers.

Each team plays on Sunday, when the Clippers host Charlotte and the Hawks visit the Brooklyn Nets.