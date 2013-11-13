Advertisement Dodgers Now Dodgers Sports Dodgers Cy Young Award winners Nov 13, 2013 | 12:00 AM Clayton Kershaw won the National League Cy Young Award on Wednesday, the 11th time a Dodger has won the award since it began in 1956. A look at the winners. Advertisement Be the first to comment Hide Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by SolidOpinion. Next Gallery PHOTOS L.A. Dodgers managers PHOTOS Dodgers and manager Don Mattingly part ways Featured Photography PHOTOS 34th annual Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles Jan 21, 2019 PHOTOS Pictures in the News | Friday Jan. 11, 2019 PHOTOS 2019 Rose Parade PHOTOS National Park Service researchers discovered a litter of four mountain lion kittens PHOTOS Remembering Jonathan Gold: Scenes from the late food critic's memorial PHOTOS On anniversary of Columbine, students walk out of classes to protest gun violence PHOTOS Trump in California for first time as president PHOTOS Opposition leader sworn in as 'the people's president' during a mock inauguration in Kenya