Baseball on ice: Photos of Trea Turner’s slick slide, through the years

Washington’s Trea Turner slides home against the Marlins on Sept. 21, 2019, in Miami. (Wilfredo Lee / Associated Press)
The Dodgers’ Trea Turner scores as Cubs catcher Willson Contreras reaches for the ball May 7 in Chicago. (Nam Y. Huh / Associated Press)
Washington’s Trea Turner scores past Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal during Game 3 of the 2016 National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner slides during a game against the Colorado Rockies on Sept. 21 in Denver. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
The Nationals’ Trea Turner steals second against Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco on June 30 in Washington. (Nick Wass / Associated Press)
The Nationals’ Trea Turner continues his slide as he scores against the Cincinnati Reds on June 24, 2017, in Washington. (Nick Wass / Associated Press)
The Dodgers’ Trea Turner slides past Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto on Aug. 10, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Matt Slocum / Associated Press)
Washington’s Trea Turner scores ahead of the throw to Mets catcher Rene Rivera on Sept. 2, 2016, in New York. (Kathy Kmonicek / Associated Press)
The Dodgers’ Trea Turner is safe at second ahead of a throw to New York Mets shortstop Jonathan Villar on Aug. 20 in Los Angeles. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)