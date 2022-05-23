Washington's Trea Turner slides home against the Marlins on Sept. 21, 2019, in Miami.
Baseball on ice: Photos of Trea Turner’s slick slide, through the years

Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner doesn’t know when he added the slick slide to his arsenal, but he started displaying the unusual skill before the Dodgers acquired him at last summer’s trade deadline.

Washington’s Trea Turner slides home against the Marlins on Sept. 21, 2019, in Miami.  (Wilfredo Lee / Associated Press)

The Dodgers’ Trea Turner scores as Cubs catcher Willson Contreras reaches for the ball May 7 in Chicago.  (Nam Y. Huh / Associated Press)

Washington’s Trea Turner scores past Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal during Game 3 of the 2016 National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner slides during a game against the Colorado Rockies on Sept. 21 in Denver. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

The Nationals’ Trea Turner steals second against Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco on June 30 in Washington. (Nick Wass / Associated Press)

The Nationals’ Trea Turner continues his slide as he scores against the Cincinnati Reds on June 24, 2017, in Washington. (Nick Wass / Associated Press)

The Dodgers’ Trea Turner slides past Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto on Aug. 10, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Matt Slocum / Associated Press)

Washington’s Trea Turner scores ahead of the throw to Mets catcher Rene Rivera on Sept. 2, 2016, in New York. (Kathy Kmonicek / Associated Press)

The Dodgers’ Trea Turner is safe at second ahead of a throw to New York Mets shortstop Jonathan Villar on Aug. 20 in Los Angeles.  (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

