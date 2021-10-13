Dodgers vs. Giants Game 4 NLDS HP

Los Angeles, CA - October 12: Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts tosses his bat after a two-run home run during the fourth inning in game four of the 2021 National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles, CA - October 12: San Francisco Giants right fielder Kris Bryant looks up as fans try to catch a two-run home run by Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts during the fourth inning in game four of the 2021 National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles, CA - October 12: San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey tags out Los Angeles Dodgers’ Gavin Lux at home during the fifth inning in game four of the 2021 National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles, CA - October 12: Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger catches the ball to force out San Francisco Giants’ Brandon Crawford during the fifth inning in game four of the 2021 National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)