Chris Taylor is staying in SoCal. Angels sign former Dodgers utilityman

Chris Taylor stands in the Dodgers’ dugout before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in July. Taylor signed with the Angels on Monday.

Former Dodgers utilityman Chris Taylor signed a one-year, major-league minimum contract with the Angels on Monday.

Taylor will start in center field against the New York Yankees on Monday and bat eighth.

Angels prospect Kyren Paris, who was struggling at the plate in recent weeks — hitting just .190 — was optioned to triple-A Salt Lake City to make room for Taylor on the roster.

Taylor, released by the Dodgers in the final year of his four-year, $60-million contract last week, was hitting .200 with seven hits in 35 at bats in sporadic appearances before entering free agency.

The 34-year-old is a career .250 hitter and a one-time All-Star. Taylor has experience playing in the infield and all three outfield positions, adding versatility and depth to an Angels team waiting for outfielder Mike Trout’s return from the injured list (knee). Angels closer Kenley Jansen, who played alongside Taylor on the Dodgers from 2016 to 2021, learned of Taylor’s signing while on his way to Angel Stadium.

“It’s nice to have him back,” said Jansen, who said spoke to Angels general manager Perry Minasian about Taylor on Sunday. “I think once he gets more playing time here, I think, you know, it’s going to be great for the organization and help us win ball games.”

When asked about Taylor’s release Wednesday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said his former longest-tenured position player was looking for an opportunity to play more often rather than accepting a demotion to triple A.

“He wanted an opportunity, if it wasn’t going to be here to play more, to play somewhere else,” Roberts said. “So that’s kind of the thought behind how it played out, and I respect him for betting on himself and hopefully get an opportunity to place more somewhere else.”