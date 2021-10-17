NLCS: Dodgers vs. Braves, Game 1

Atlanta, GA - October 16: Los Angeles Dodgers’ Will Smith rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning in game one in the 2021 National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Atlanta, GA.(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Atlanta, GA - October 16: Los Angeles Dodgers’ Will Smith, left, celebrates with Albert Pujols after a solo home run during the fourth inning in game one in the 2021 National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Atlanta, GA.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Atlanta, GA - October 16: Atlanta Braves’ Joc Pederson looks up after striking out during the second inning in game one in the 2021 National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Atlanta, GA.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Atlanta, GA - October 16: Atlanta Braves’ Joc Pederson rotates around as he strikes out during the second inning in game one in the 2021 National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Atlanta, GA.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)