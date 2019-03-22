Brad Miller opts out of contract after learning he wouldn't make Dodgers' roster

The Dodgers could guarantee Miller’s presence in the organization by sending the 22-year-old Verdugo back to Triple-A Oklahoma City. But Verdugo has nothing left to prove in the minors. The outfielder batted .321 with an .842 on-base-plus-slugging percentage for Oklahoma City over the last two seasons, cementing himself as a legitimate prospect. Further, Roberts said, there is a “psyche component” the Dodgers must weigh in handling Verdugo, whose make-up has generated questions. Basically, they worry shipping him to Oklahoma again after another successful season could be detrimental.