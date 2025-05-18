Dodgers designate Chris Taylor for assignment, parting ways with another veteran

Chris Taylor, the Dodgers’ longest tenured position player, was designated for assignment on Sunday as the team made room on its roster for Tommy Edman’s return from the injured list.

The Chris Taylor era in Los Angeles is over.

On Sunday, Taylor was designated for assignment by the Dodgers after a 10-year tenure with the club, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly.

In corresponding roster moves, the Dodgers activated Tommy Edman from the injured list and added pitcher Lou Trivino to the 40-man roster. Trivino was in Los Angeles on Sunday — occupying the same locker stall Taylor used to — after fellow reliever Kirby Yates suffered a hamstring injury Saturday night.

Advertisement

Voices Hernández: Hyeseong Kim has arrived, and the Dodgers need to make sure he’s here to stay Columnist Dylan Hernández writes that the Dodgers need to make liberal use of the injured list. Release Chris Taylor. Do whatever is necessary for Hyeseong Kim to remain in Los Angeles.

Taylor was in the last season of a four-year, $60 million contract with the Dodgers. The former All-Star was the longest-tenured position player on the roster, after the Dodgers designated Austin Barnes for assignment last week. But, just like with Barnes, Taylor’s declining production coupled with the emergence of rookie utilityman Hyeseong Kim left the 34-year-old expendable.

Thus, for the second time in the last week, the Dodgers parted ways with one of the most familiar faces of the team.