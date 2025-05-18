Advertisement
Dodgers

Dodgers designate Chris Taylor for assignment, parting ways with another veteran

Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor fields a ground ball and throws to first base during a game against the Athletics on May 13.
Chris Taylor, the Dodgers’ longest tenured position player, was designated for assignment on Sunday as the team made room on its roster for Tommy Edman’s return from the injured list.
(Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Los Angeles Times staff Jack Harris
By Jack Harris
Staff Writer Follow

The Chris Taylor era in Los Angeles is over.

On Sunday, Taylor was designated for assignment by the Dodgers after a 10-year tenure with the club, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly.

In corresponding roster moves, the Dodgers activated Tommy Edman from the injured list and added pitcher Lou Trivino to the 40-man roster. Trivino was in Los Angeles on Sunday — occupying the same locker stall Taylor used to — after fellow reliever Kirby Yates suffered a hamstring injury Saturday night.

Advertisement
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 15, 2025: Los Angeles Dodgers second base Hyeseong Kim (6) makes a put out against the Athletics at Dodgers Stadium on May 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Voices

Hernández: Hyeseong Kim has arrived, and the Dodgers need to make sure he’s here to stay

Columnist Dylan Hernández writes that the Dodgers need to make liberal use of the injured list. Release Chris Taylor. Do whatever is necessary for Hyeseong Kim to remain in Los Angeles.

Taylor was in the last season of a four-year, $60 million contract with the Dodgers. The former All-Star was the longest-tenured position player on the roster, after the Dodgers designated Austin Barnes for assignment last week. But, just like with Barnes, Taylor’s declining production coupled with the emergence of rookie utilityman Hyeseong Kim left the 34-year-old expendable.

Thus, for the second time in the last week, the Dodgers parted ways with one of the most familiar faces of the team.

More to Read

Dodgers
Jack Harris

Jack Harris covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered the Angels, the Kings and almost everything else the L.A. sports scene had to offer. A Phoenix native, he originally interned at The Times before joining the staff in 2019.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Dodgers

Advertisement
Advertisement