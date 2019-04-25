Chicago Cubs search for magic of 2016 after 'winter of reckoning'

With the Dodgers still searching for that elusive World Series title, the Cubs are trying to recapture the magic of 2016. No team has won back-to-back championships since the New York Yankees in 1999 and 2000. No NL team has completed the feat since the Cincinnati Reds’ Big Red Machine in 1975 and 1976. The Kansas City Royals haven’t been back to the postseason since winning it all in 2015. The Houston Astros did not repeat in 2018. The Boston Red Sox currently reside in last place in the American League East.