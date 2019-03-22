Dodgers' bullpen stumbles in 11-5 loss to Brewers

ON THE MOUND: Hyun-Jin Ryu gave up four runs — three earned — on five hits across five innings. The left-hander finished with three strikeouts and no walks. He and Rich Hill are the finalists to start on opening day next Thursday, according to manager Dave Roberts. … Three relievers expected to make the Dodgers’ roster stumbled. Pedro Baez faced three batters and allowed two unearned runs in one-third of an inning. Caleb Ferguson entered and gave up a three-run home run to Tyler Saladino to inflate his spring earned-run average to 9.39. Dylan Floro surrendered three runs on five hits in two-thirds of an inning.