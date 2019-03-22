Dodgers' bullpen stumbles in 11-5 loss to Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers 11, Dodgers 5
ON THE MOUND: Hyun-Jin Ryu gave up four runs — three earned — on five hits across five innings. The left-hander finished with three strikeouts and no walks. He and Rich Hill are the finalists to start on opening day next Thursday, according to manager Dave Roberts. … Three relievers expected to make the Dodgers’ roster stumbled. Pedro Baez faced three batters and allowed two unearned runs in one-third of an inning. Caleb Ferguson entered and gave up a three-run home run to Tyler Saladino to inflate his spring earned-run average to 9.39. Dylan Floro surrendered three runs on five hits in two-thirds of an inning.
AT THE PLATE: Justin Turner continued his torrid spring with a three-run home run off right-hander Corbin Burnes. It was Turner’s second home run and eighth extra-base hit of the spring. He’s batting .457 with a 1.356 OPS. … Max Muncy went two for four with a double for his first hits since being sidelined with right forearm soreness. … Ryu went one for two. … Former Dodger Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run home run off Ryu in the fifth inning.
EXTRA BASES: Roberts’s initial opinion on Ichiro Suzuki, who retired Thursday after a decorated 27-year professional career, from his rookie season in 2001 was not a good one: “My first impression was he’s going to be overmatched in the major-league game velocity. He had a terrible swing. It was like swinging a wet newspaper.… I think he threw out two or three hit opening day and went off from there.”
UP NEXT: Tony Gonsolin is scheduled to start and log four to five innings Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Camelback Ranch. First pitch is at 1 p.m.