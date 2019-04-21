Ryan Braun makes Dodgers pay for walking Christian Yelich, hits three-run home run

The Dodgers were done watching Christian Yelich torment them so they intentionally walked the Milwaukee Brewers’ sizzling slugger with a runner at second base and first base open during the seventh inning Saturday. It didn’t matter that they had a left-hander, Caleb Ferguson, on the mound to face the left-handed-hitting Yelich with Ryan Braun, a right-handed batter, on deck.
They preferred to face Braun, who was three for his last 37, than give Yelich another chance to play home run derby after launching two already in the game.
Boos rained at Miller Park when Yelich was issued the free pass without seeing a pitch. Moments later, they were replaced by roars reverberating inside the domed building after the Dodgers’ strategy backfired and Braun smashed a 94-mph fastball from Ferguson for a three-run home run to seal the Dodgers’ 5-0 loss.
The blast was Braun’s first home run since April 6 and the final blow to end the Dodgers’ six-game winning streak. The Dodgers (14-9) managed just two hits and were shut out for the second time this season.
Hyun-Jin Ryu’s return from the injured list Saturday night at Miller Park was a success. The left-hander compiled nine strikeouts to one walk in 5 2/3 innings. He threw 92 pitches. The problem was two of them were mistakes to Yelich and the Westlake High product isn’t missing many mistakes at Miller Park these days.
Yelich first struck in the first inning. Ryu threw him a 1-and-2 changeup that caught too much of the plate and Yelich drove it to the opposite field for his league-leading 12th home run. The homer set the Brewers franchise record for home runs before the start of May.
He added to the total to lead off the sixth when Ryu hung a 69-mph curveball that Yelich crushed over the fence in right-center field. It was Yelich’s fourth home run of the series. All 13 of his home runs this season have come at Miller Park.
A few hours before the game, Justin Turner was in the visitors’ clubhouse in search of an answer. He wondered how many innings starting pitchers were averaging against the Dodgers per start this season. He was sure the number wasn’t high. He assumed the Dodgers were among the league’s best at chewing starting pitchers and spitting them out.
The Dodgers third baseman pointed to his team’s work the previous two nights. Zach Davies and Jhoulys Chacin combined to give up two runs for the Brewers (13-9), but their pitch counts surpassed 90 in five innings, forcing manager Craig Counsell to pass the baton to his bullpen in the sixth. The Dodgers scored six runs against the Brewers’ relief corps en route to wins.
So Turner asked Chris Gimenez, the Dodgers’ game-planning coach, to ask a member of the team’s research and development department to crunch the numbers. Gimenez placed a call to someone back in Los Angeles.
The answer was 4.9 innings per start. On Saturday, another Brewers right-hander, Chase Anderson, went just five innings, but the context was different. Anderson began the season in the bullpen and hadn’t thrown more than 43 pitches in an outing. He started Saturday because there was a vacancy to fill.
Anderson surrendered a leadoff single and a walk in a 34-pitch first inning, but found a groove from there. He didn’t give up another hit. He walked two while retiring 15 of the 17 final batters he faced.
The Dodgers weren’t better against a Brewers bullpen that was thrust into assuming a hefty load the previous two nights. Three relievers combined to hold Los Angeles to one hit and two walks. The Dodgers didn’t have a runner reach second base from the second through the seventh inning. They finally put a runner in scoring position with two outs in the eighth inning. Corey Seager then flied out to end the brief threat.