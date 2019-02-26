Dodgers win 11-2 over Cubs’ split squad

Dodgers 11, Chicago Cubs (SS) 2
AT THE PLATE: Third baseman Justin Turner went two for two with a two-run home run, an RBI double and a walk after doubling in his spring debut Sunday. … First baseman Matt Beaty went two for three with an RBI. … Shortstop Gavin Lux, one of the Dodgers’ top prospects, hit an RBI double.
ON THE MOUND: Dodgers starter Brock Stewart allowed two hits and issued two walks in the first inning, but escaped without allowing a run thanks in part to a double play. Stewart has been promoted from and optioned to the minors a combined 31 times since breaking into the majors in 2016. He will likely begin the season with triple-A Oklahoma City. … J.T. Chargois tossed a scoreless inning in his spring debut. … Josh Fields gave up a solo home run in his inning of work. Fields tallied a 2.20 earned-run average in 45 appearances last season but missed more than two months with shoulder inflammation.
EXTRA BASES: Cody Bellinger was held out of workouts Saturday because of a tight back, but he didn’t appear to have any aches Monday morning when he swatted a home run to straightaway center field off of Kenley Jansen during a live batting practice session. Bellinger is expected to make his Cactus League debut Tuesday.
UP NEXT: The Dodgers will face a Kansas City Royals split squad in Surprise. Kenta Maeda is scheduled to start on the mound for Los Angeles.