Dodgers win 11-2 over Cubs’ split squad

ON THE MOUND: Dodgers starter Brock Stewart allowed two hits and issued two walks in the first inning, but escaped without allowing a run thanks in part to a double play. Stewart has been promoted from and optioned to the minors a combined 31 times since breaking into the majors in 2016. He will likely begin the season with triple-A Oklahoma City. … J.T. Chargois tossed a scoreless inning in his spring debut. … Josh Fields gave up a solo home run in his inning of work. Fields tallied a 2.20 earned-run average in 45 appearances last season but missed more than two months with shoulder inflammation.